Exeter Financial LLC Sells 148 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Exeter Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.4% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after buying an additional 2,205,438 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,585,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,734,000 after buying an additional 2,087,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 511.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,179,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,367,000 after buying an additional 1,823,400 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Walmart by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,222,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $736,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,612,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 670,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.53, for a total value of $98,934,060.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 492,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $67,544,175.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,302,070 shares of company stock valued at $759,096,885 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.88. 207,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,165,358. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average of $143.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.