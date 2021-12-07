Exeter Financial LLC Sells 220 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Exeter Financial LLC cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 391,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 40,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.08. 147,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,648,788. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $176.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 22,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,664.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

