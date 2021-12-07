Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington comprises about 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 193.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,638 shares of company stock valued at $1,505,994 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, reaching $128.25. 3,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,460. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.71 and a 52 week high of $132.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.27.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

