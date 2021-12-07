Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Sells $104,094.00 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FN traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $116.02. 87,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.15. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $122.53. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FN. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Fabrinet by 240.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,358,000 after purchasing an additional 209,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Fabrinet by 29.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 735,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,467,000 after acquiring an additional 168,806 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 65.9% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 375,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,022,000 after acquiring an additional 149,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Fabrinet by 18.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 828,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,467,000 after acquiring an additional 129,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 26.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 608,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,299,000 after acquiring an additional 128,549 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

