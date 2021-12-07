Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.45. Fabrinet posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year earnings of $5.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of FN stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.26. 2,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,212. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $122.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $600,145.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,659 shares of company stock valued at $822,329 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fabrinet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Fabrinet by 146.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 642,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fabrinet (FN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.