FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $419.50 Million

Brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to post $419.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $417.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $421.40 million. FactSet Research Systems reported sales of $388.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock traded up $6.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $466.16. 2,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,547. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $475.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $435.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $381.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total value of $993,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $1,196,580.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $6,030,904. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 104,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,334 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $25,723,982,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% during the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

