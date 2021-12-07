Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) PT Set at C$825.00 by CIBC

CIBC set a C$825.00 price objective on Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$735.00 to C$800.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$743.57.

Shares of FFH stock opened at C$584.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$421.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$609.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$532.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$545.07.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

