Family Capital Trust Co Cuts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Family Capital Trust Co decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.47. The company had a trading volume of 57,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,974. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.80 and its 200-day moving average is $166.72. The company has a market cap of $430.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $148.51 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

