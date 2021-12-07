Family Capital Trust Co Has $13.14 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $13,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

EFAV traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.16. 860,369 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $76.88. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

