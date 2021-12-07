Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 29,295 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the third quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 265,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $83.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

