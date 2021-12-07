Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $393.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $398.24 and a 200 day moving average of $389.68. The company has a market capitalization of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.45 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

