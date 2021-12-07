Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $10.62 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797,903 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,459,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in MetLife by 3,588.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 2,093,369 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 161.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,456,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,015,000 after buying an additional 1,517,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MetLife by 31.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,765,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,377,000 after purchasing an additional 891,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.46.

NYSE MET opened at $59.67 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.62 and a 1-year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

