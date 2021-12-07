Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 467 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $15,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.57.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $115.35 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $95.92 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $135.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

