Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $17,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Amundi purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,503 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after acquiring an additional 544,711 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after acquiring an additional 533,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCD opened at $257.06 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $257.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

