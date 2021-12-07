Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of FSS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,279. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.50 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.81%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSS. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Federal Signal stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

