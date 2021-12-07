Ferguson’s (FERG) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

FERG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ferguson from £118 ($156.48) to £126.40 ($167.62) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferguson from £107 ($141.89) to £108 ($143.22) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a £100 ($132.61) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of £101 ($133.93).

Get Ferguson alerts:

LON FERG opened at £115.70 ($153.43) on Monday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 119.80 ($1.59) and a 12 month high of £121.85 ($161.58). The stock has a market cap of £25.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is £110.62 and its 200-day moving average price is £103.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Brian May bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of £103.80 ($137.65) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($103,235.65).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.