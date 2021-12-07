Fernwood Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,832,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,455,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,461,957,000 after acquiring an additional 765,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,423,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $143.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.