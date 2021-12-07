Fernwood Investment Management LLC Purchases 227 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.2% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 635,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,751,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,891,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $187.08 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

