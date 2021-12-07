Fernwood Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,167 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.6% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $251,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,874 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,851,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 9,136 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total transaction of $29,452,073.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,654,663 shares of company stock valued at $570,251,267 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.94. 391,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,891,225. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.