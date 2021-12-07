Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 11,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiesta Restaurant Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.69 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.