Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 86 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $390.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $385.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.23. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $258.00 and a 52 week high of $417.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 46.64% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.42.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.