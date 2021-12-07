Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 877 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,578,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 52.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 614,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,293,000 after purchasing an additional 210,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $81.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.36. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

