Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Pool were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 2.7% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on POOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stephens raised their target price on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $516.29.

Shares of POOL opened at $547.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $508.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.18. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $305.47 and a 52 week high of $582.27. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.