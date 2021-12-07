Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 10,375.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in AutoNation by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,964,000 after buying an additional 58,313 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 997,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 590,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,022,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 58,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $7,205,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,305,886 shares of company stock worth $162,595,844 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AN opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $133.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 17.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.29.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

