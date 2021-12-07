Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 54.9% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 377,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after purchasing an additional 133,717 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 20.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Amcor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,442,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,995,000 after purchasing an additional 59,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 11.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,020,000 after buying an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $149,000. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $1,775,786.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 303,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $3,726,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,875 shares of company stock worth $5,504,314. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average is $11.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.91. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.92.

About Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

