Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys 851 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. River & Mercantile LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,279,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,712,000 after acquiring an additional 296,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:JNK opened at $107.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.57. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $106.48 and a 1-year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

