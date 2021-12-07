Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 231,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 291.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $111.94 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $117.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.