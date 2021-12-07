Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 7,913 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 205,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 38,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $56.52 and a twelve month high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.02.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

