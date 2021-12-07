Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSIE. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,201,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,393,000 after acquiring an additional 925,470 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 555,622 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $18,060,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,361,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 477,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,425,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,638,000 after acquiring an additional 379,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $36.48.

