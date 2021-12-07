Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ICLN. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 374.2% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 89,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 70,798 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,868,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 65.2% during the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 547,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,862,000 after acquiring an additional 56,906 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.44 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

