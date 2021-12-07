Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 184.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.66.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

