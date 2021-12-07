Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $186,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 45.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41.

