Financial Analysis: HireQuest (HQI) versus Its Peers

HireQuest (NASDAQ: HQI) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare HireQuest to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for HireQuest and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireQuest 0 0 0 0 N/A HireQuest Competitors 220 792 1002 31 2.41

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 14.50%. Given HireQuest’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HireQuest has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HireQuest and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HireQuest $13.81 million $5.36 million 23.91 HireQuest Competitors $3.18 billion $21.92 million 9.89

HireQuest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than HireQuest. HireQuest is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares HireQuest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireQuest 56.78% 20.88% 13.31% HireQuest Competitors 6.16% -4.69% 7.02%

Risk and Volatility

HireQuest has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HireQuest’s peers have a beta of 1.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HireQuest pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. HireQuest pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Help supply services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 34.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. HireQuest has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of HireQuest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of HireQuest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc. engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Goose Creek, SC.

