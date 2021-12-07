Financial Analysis: Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) and Kidoz (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveVox and Kidoz’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A Kidoz $7.15 million 9.56 $100,000.00 $0.01 52.05

Kidoz has higher revenue and earnings than LiveVox.

Profitability

This table compares LiveVox and Kidoz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveVox N/A -110.85% -32.32% Kidoz -2.13% -2.54% -2.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.3% of LiveVox shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Kidoz shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LiveVox and Kidoz, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveVox 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kidoz 0 0 1 0 3.00

LiveVox currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 128.90%. Kidoz has a consensus target price of $2.10, indicating a potential upside of 303.85%. Given Kidoz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kidoz is more favorable than LiveVox.

Summary

Kidoz beats LiveVox on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

About Kidoz

Kidoz, Inc. is a mobile advertising technology company, which engages in the development of software products focused on the children’s digital entertainment and advertising technology markets. It operates through the Ad Tech Advertising and Content segments. The Ad Tech Advertising segment includes banners, in-game advertising, completed view videos, and playable ads. The company was founded on January 12, 1987 and is headquartered in The Valley, Anguilla.

