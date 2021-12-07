Financial Comparison: Boqii (BQ) vs. Its Competitors

Boqii (NYSE: BQ) is one of 26 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Boqii to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.9% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Boqii has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boqii’s competitors have a beta of 1.34, meaning that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Boqii and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50 Boqii Competitors 146 724 1114 55 2.53

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 29.24%. Given Boqii’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Boqii has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boqii and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million -$29.68 million -120.00 Boqii Competitors $8.29 billion $484.66 million -8.17

Boqii’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Boqii. Boqii is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -17.59% -97.47% -36.20% Boqii Competitors -12.50% 8.94% -0.04%

Summary

Boqii competitors beat Boqii on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

