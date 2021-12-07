Financial Comparison: Vale (NYSE:VALE) vs. TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC)

Vale (NYSE:VALE) and TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Vale alerts:

This table compares Vale and TMC the metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vale 31.28% 69.55% 28.14% TMC the metals N/A -913.50% -19.48%

24.5% of Vale shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Vale has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TMC the metals has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vale and TMC the metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vale $40.02 billion 1.78 $4.88 billion $3.48 3.99 TMC the metals N/A N/A -$36.54 million N/A N/A

Vale has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vale and TMC the metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vale 2 7 3 0 2.08 TMC the metals 0 3 0 0 2.00

Vale currently has a consensus target price of $17.34, indicating a potential upside of 25.39%. TMC the metals has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.60%. Given TMC the metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than Vale.

Summary

Vale beats TMC the metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services. The Base Metals segment involves in the production and extraction of nickel and its by-products. The Coal segment comprises eproduction and extraction of metallurgical and thermal coal and its logistic services. The company was founded on June 1, 1942 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc. is an explorer of battery metals from seafloor polymetallic nodules. TMC the metals company Inc., formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.