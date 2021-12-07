Financial Survey: BIT Mining (BTCM) versus The Competition

BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) is one of 29 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare BIT Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $3.34 million -$34.21 million -6.87 BIT Mining Competitors $3.70 billion -$86.44 million -93.07

BIT Mining’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -6.81% -26.96% -18.33% BIT Mining Competitors -261.71% -51.07% -29.43%

Volatility and Risk

BIT Mining has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BIT Mining’s peers have a beta of 1.68, suggesting that their average stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for BIT Mining and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A BIT Mining Competitors 157 888 1692 48 2.59

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 20.39%. Given BIT Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BIT Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BIT Mining beats its peers on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

BIT Mining Company Profile

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, mining pool, data center operation, and mining machine manufacturing. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

