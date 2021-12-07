Financial Survey: InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) and Its Rivals

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS: IIPZF) is one of 316 public companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.2% and pay out 110.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

68.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $119.41 million $112.46 million 7.35 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $729.35 million $23.74 million 22.78

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78 InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 3509 14357 14240 349 2.35

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 49.41%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 4.32%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 185.45% 15.37% 9.61% InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 16.84% 2.31% 1.92%

Summary

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and ownership of properties. It focuses on investment in residential multi-family producing properties and possession of additional and accretive properties. The company was founded on October 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

