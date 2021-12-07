First American Trust FSB Acquires 676 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 4.0% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $26,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOGL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,863.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,857.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2,704.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

