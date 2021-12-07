First American Trust FSB Has $7.32 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in IQVIA by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $263.10 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.52 and a 1 year high of $272.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.67 and its 200-day moving average is $250.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

