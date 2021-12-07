First American Trust FSB Purchases 46 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 117,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $294,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,863.38, for a total value of $8,590,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total value of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,729 shares of company stock valued at $500,994,374 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,203.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,875.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,867.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,739.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

