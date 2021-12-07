First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 1.7% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Booking by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,713.24.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,227.28 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The stock has a market cap of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 243.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,400.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2,305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total value of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

