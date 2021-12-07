First American Trust FSB Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First American Trust FSB lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,835 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $418,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,269,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 46,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

EMR stock opened at $90.94 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $77.76 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

