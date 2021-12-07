First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 549,584 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,928 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.26% of First BanCorp. worth $6,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 69.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 41,052 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,521,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,134,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 343,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 136.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.30. First BanCorp. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $14.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.86.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

