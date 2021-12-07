First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Citizens is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. The Bank is the fifth largest commercial bank in North Carolina based upon total deposits. Its growth has been generated principally by acquisitions and de novo branching that have occurred under the leadership of the R.P. Holding family. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FCNCA. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,020.00 to $1,000.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $1,075.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $803.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $840.91. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $558.44 and a 12 month high of $915.40.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $12.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.73 by $0.44. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $469.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $14.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares will post 22.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 60.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 53 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 3.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

