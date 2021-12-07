First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$37.00 at CIBC

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$38.50 to C$37.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$33.94.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$28.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.38 billion and a PE ratio of 25.71. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$19.21 and a 1 year high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. As a group, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9699999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

