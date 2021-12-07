First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Shares Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTXO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 478,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,838,000 after buying an additional 81,918 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 37,744 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 11,798 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 192,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 35,568 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $35.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

