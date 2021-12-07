First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stake Reduced by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 4.1% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 28,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.14. 3,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,718. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

