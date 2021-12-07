FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.300-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

NYSE FE traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,651. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

