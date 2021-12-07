Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV

Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 11.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 84.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 53.9% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 99.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 81,934 shares worth $8,297,629. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $103.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.71.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

